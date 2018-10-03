Armenia Security Council chief’s father commits suicide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The father of Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, has committed suicide in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Armenian media reports.

On Tuesday at 11:45pm, a Martuni town resident called the police and informed that, on the same day, he had found his uncle, Martuni resident V. G. (born in 1952), hanged with a rope in his house in the town.

The investigative team which arrived at the scene found out that this man had killed himself on the same day, in the vegetable garden of his house, and by hanging himself with a plastic rope from a tree.

According to media reports, the person who committed suicide is the father of secretary Armen Grigoryan of the Security Council of Armenia.

Speaking to news.am, Areg Kochinyan, the spokesperson of Grigoryan, confirmed that the latter’s father had died. But Kochinyan did not comment on the reports that he had committed suicide.

