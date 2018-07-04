Yandex metrika counter

Armenia Security Service conducts special operation in house of ex-president's brother

The employees of the National Security Service are conduction a special operation in the house of Alexander Sargsyan, brother of ex-president Serzh Sargsyan.

On June 25 Alexander Sargsyan was detained on suspicion of illegal possession of arms. The weapon turned to be legal, and he was released, news.am reports.

