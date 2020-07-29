Armenia seeks to solve its internal problems through external aggression: Turkey’s ruling party
Armenia is seeking to solve its internal problems through external aggression, said Deputy Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party of Turkey Mahir Unal, according to the Turkish media.
Commenting on Armenia’s latest military provocations on the border with Azerbaijan, Unal noted that “Turkey has always supported Azerbaijan and will continue to provide all kinds of support to the brotherly country.”