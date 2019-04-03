Armenia sees growth in number of crimes

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2018, 22,551 crimes were registered in Armenia, while in 2017, the number of crimes was 20,285, according to Armenian media.

The media, quoting the Armenian Prosecutor General’s Office, report that 11,344 cases of crimes were recorded in Yerevan. Compared to last year, the number of crimes in Yerevan increased by 2,266 cases or by 11.2 percent.

The total number of crimes increased at the expense of moderate crimes, which took place in 6.7 cases, and this is 33.7 percent more than in 2017. This makes 29.7 percent of the total number of crimes. The number of serious crimes was 3,638, or 16.1 percent of the total number of crimes. This is 33.3 percent more than in 2017.

In 2018, 36 murders were recorded in Armenia. In 2018, minor crimes occurred in 11,989 cases or 53.1 percent of the total number of crimes, which is 390 cases less than in 2017.

News.Az

