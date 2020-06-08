Armenia sees spike in COVID-19 cases: ‘Trouble comes without warning’

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Ulviyya Zulfikar

Armenia has recently recorded a spike in the cases of coronavirus infection. As of June 7, the confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 13,130. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who used to predict an economic boom in Armenia, who himself and family tested positive for COVID-19, took to Facebook to announce the recent tenfold increase in infection cases in the country. He noted that there are more than 100,000 virus carriers in the country. However, in his speech at the videoconference of the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union member states on April 14, Pashinyan said “the situation with the pandemic in Armenia is under control.” The prime minister added that about 200 infected people in Armenia were still waiting for available spaces in hospitals, and some had died due to this reason. Currently, Armenia ranks 20th worldwide for the number coronavirus cases per capita. The leader of the neighboring country, who came to power with many promises, failed to control the economic situation, as well as the situation with the pandemic. The Armenian leadership had to take serious measures and introduce a special quarantine regime in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. Thanks to the economic and social packages approved in Azerbaijan, the allocation of financial assistance to certain groups of the population, as well as provision of support to entrepreneurs, the country has almost no economic difficulties during the pandemic.

At a time when the coronavirus is widespread, the Armenian leader went to the occupied Azerbaijani city of Shusha to take part in the “inauguration show” of the head of the puppet regime. Moreover, the behavior of Chief of the General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan also proves that the country is in chaos. Davtyan organized a wedding ceremony for his son, bringing together over 100 people. In this situation, the wedding ceremony will create a new source of infection. This is an “exemplary” behavior of the chief of the Armenian General Staff. In such a situation, Armenia, which is extremely miserable, does not have the power to protect its citizens, providing economic and social packages to them.

The Armenian leadership’s aggressive policy against Azerbaijan, which is known to everyone, is the main reason of the difficult economic situation in the country.

Such a spike in COVID-19 cases in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is inevitable. According to the latest data, the number of coronavirus infected people in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh stands at 59. However, after the sharp rise in virus cases in Armenia, this tally is expected to increase tenfold to 590, maybe to 5,900 and 59,000, given that these territories are uncontrolled. Of course, the situation is even more alarming, taking into account that the World Health Organization (WHO) does not provide any official figures or information about the coronavirus situation in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

If Armenia had abandoned its aggressive policy and withdrawn its armed forces from the Azerbaijani lands, it would probably not have suffered so much during the pandemic. As the saying goes, trouble comes without warning!

News.Az