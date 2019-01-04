Armenia sends documents to Czech Republic for extradition of ex-president Sargsyan’s nephew

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia sent all the documents necessary to the Czech law enforcement agencies for the extradition of Narek Sargsyan, the nephew of former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan, the spokeswoman of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Arevik Khachatryan, told news.am.

According to the European Convention, the maximum period of prior detention of a person at the request of another country is 40 days, she noted.

As reported earlier, Narek Sargsyan was found in Prague on December 6. He is accused of arms and drugs’ trafficking.

News.Az

