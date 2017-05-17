Armenia shell Azerbaijan’s Tartar with mortars: head of district

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia have shelled Azerbaijan’s Tartar with mortars.

On the evening of May 16, Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, which is adjacent to the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, was shelled by Armenian armed units, Mustagim Mammadov, head of Tartar District Executive Authority, told on May 17, AzVision.az reports citing Trend.

Armenians were using mortars when shelling the territory, he said.

News.Az

