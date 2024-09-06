Armenia signs declaration supporting Putin's 'arrest'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has signed a declaration of the Council of Europe (CoE), which supports the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for the 'arrest' of Russian President Vladimir Putin, News.Az reports citing Lenta.Ru .

The document was published on the CoE website.According to the statement of the association’s press service, the declaration sets out principles for “resolving the most important justice issues” related to the conflict in Ukraine.The ministers of justice of the CoE member states and observer states adopted the document at a meeting chaired by Lithuania.

