Armenia soldier found dead at military post

+ ↺ − 16 px

The General Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia has filed a criminal case on the death of Ministry of Defense compulsory military serviceman, Private Shavarsh Galstyan.

Galstyan was found on Wednesday at around 8:50am, at an outpost under the protection of a Ministry of Defense military unit, and with a fatal firearm wound to his jaw, the Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am, APA reports.

A criminal case has been launched regarding this incident, and on charges of causing suicide.

“An investigation is underway,” the respective statement reads, in particular.

News.Az

News.Az