Armenia soldiers continue to flee combat positions – Azerbaijani MoD

Having failed to withstand the onslaught of the counter-offensive operation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Armenian soldiers continue to leave their combat positions and flee, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said.

According to Eyvazov, the Armenian soldiers have also left some of their posts on October 6.

“At the post where in 2010 the National Hero of Azerbaijan Mubariz Ibrahimov destroyed a large number of manpower of the Armenian Armed Forces, the state flag of Azerbaijan was hoisted. The counter-offensive operation continues,” the spokesman added.

News.Az