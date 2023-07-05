Armenia still maintains its illegal military presence in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh - political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

With his statements at a ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku on Wednesday, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev once again expressed the country’s just and clear position, political scientist Matin Mammadli told News.Az.

Mammadli stressed that Armenia must fulfill its obligations in order for lasting peace to be ensured in the region, as well as for a peace treaty to be signed between Baku and Yerevan.

“As is known, according to the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020, Armenia should have withdrawn its troops from Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region. Unfortunately, Armenia still maintains its illegal military presence in Karabakh, and this fact poses a threat to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he said.

The political scientist recalled that Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry earlier stated that significant progress can be achieved in the ongoing peace process if Armenia demonstrates a constructive stance.

He stressed that unfortunately, Armenia has failed to demonstrate a constructive position in the last two and a half years.

“Illegal Armenian armed formations regularly commit provocations against Azerbaijan. First of all, Armenia must withdraw its illegal armed groups from the territory of Azerbaijan. This is primarily the obligation of Armenia,” the political scientist added.

