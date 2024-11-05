Armenia submits new peace proposal package to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has officially submitted a comprehensive package of proposals to Azerbaijan aimed at finalizing a peace agreement between the two countries.

The announcement was made by Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media."We have sent the latest package of proposals, and we are now waiting for a response from the Azerbaijani side," Hovhannisyan stated.The negotiation process has involved ongoing exchanges between the foreign ministries of both nations, with each side regularly submitting proposals and providing feedback. So far, there have been ten formal exchanges. The most recent Armenian comments were sent at the end of August, about 70 days after Azerbaijan's previous response.

News.Az