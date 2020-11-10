Armenia surrendered in Karabakh – Turkish defense minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia surrendered in Karabakh, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar wrote on his Twitter page.

"Victory! Victory! Victory! Armenia surrendered in Karabakh!" he said.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and President of the Russian Federation made a joint statement. A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict shall be introduced at 00:00 hours Moscow time on 10 November 2020.

News.Az