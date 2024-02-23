Armenia suspends participation in CSTO: PM Pashinyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has suspended its participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Prime Minister of the Republic Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with France 24 TV channel, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The collective security agreement, in our opinion, was not implemented in relation to Armenia, especially in 2021-2022. This could not remain without our attention. We suspended our participation in this agreement. Let’s see what happens next," he said.

Answering a question about the possible closure of the Russian military base in Armenia, the prime minister said that "at the moment this was not the case."

