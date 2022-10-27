Armenia takes non-constructive position on Zangazur corridor – Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The steps taken by Azerbaijan to open communications in the region, including the launch of the Zangazur corridor, are faced with Armenia’s non-constructive position, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a meeting with heads of diplomatic missions of the EU member states in Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the current agenda between Azerbaijan and the EU in political, economic, energy, investment, education, and other fields as well as on the current situation in the region

Bayramov spoke about Azerbaijan's role in the economic field, in particular, ensuring the energy security of Europe, and diversifying the energy supply. In this regard, the significance of signing the Memorandum of Understanding dated July 18, 2022, which provides for doubling gas supplies to the EU, as well as expanding cooperation in the development of alternative energy sources, was emphasized.

Speaking about cooperation in the investment field between Azerbaijan and the EU, Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan, as one of the first countries to encourage investments, is always committed to its obligations written in the signed agreements.

According to him, the existing trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the EU is satisfactory, however, there are also opportunities for its further increase.

Bayramov noted the significance of Azerbaijan in the East-West corridor project and ongoing projects in this direction. He stressed that the steps taken by Azerbaijan to open communications in the region, including the launch of the Zangazur corridor, are faced with Armenia’s non-constructive position.

Moreover, the minister informed the meeting participants in detail about the new reality that has developed in the region at the post-conflict stage, about the steps taken by Azerbaijan to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as about the mine threat, Armenian provocations that damage the peace process.

Then Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Michalko thanked for the conditions created to discuss the cooperation of the parties and the situation in the region. He noted that contacts at the highest and high levels play an important role in the development of cooperation. In particular, confidence was expressed that the soonest completion of work on the draft of a new agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU would make an important contribution to the further development of relations.

Bayramov then answered numerous questions from the heads of the diplomatic missions of the EU member states in Azerbaijan.

News.Az