Armenia takes part in process of concluding peace treaty with Azerbaijan, says FM Mirzoyan

Armenia participates in the process of concluding a peace treaty with Azerbaijan and strives to fully regulate relations with Türkiye, said Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, News.Az reports.

Mirzoyan made the remark during his speech at the ministerial segment of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development held in New York."On the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991, Armenia sincerely participates in the process of concluding a peace treaty with Azerbaijan based on the principle of mutual recognition of each other's territorial integrity, delimitation of the state border, and an agreement on the establishment of interstate relations," Mirzoyan emphasized.He also pointed out that Armenia is constantly striving for the full regulation of relations with Türkiye, the establishment of diplomatic relations, and the opening of borders."If this process is successfully completed, it will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the region,” the minister added.

News.Az