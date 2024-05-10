Armenia to build new highway leading to Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian government has announced that it is going to borrow $254 million from the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to build a 24-kilometer section of a new highway leading to the Iranian border, News.Az reports citing Tehran Times.

The planned 60-kilometer road will be constructed in the southeastern Syunik province bordering Iran. It will connect the provincial towns of Sisian and Kajaran through a much shorter route. This will in turn shorten travel time between the two neighboring countries.The new Sisian-Kajaran road is to be cut through mountainous terrain, hence, the high cost of its construction.Work on the road’s first, southern section is slated for completion in 2032.Last October, the government awarded a $215 million contract to a consortium of two Iranian companies to upgrade a 32-kilometer road stretching from the Armenian-Iranian border to the Kajaran mountain pass, the highest in Armenia. About two-thirds of the road is to be expanded and modernized while the remaining 11 kilometers will be built from scratch over the next three years.The contract was signed in Yerevan in the presence of Iran’s Minister of Transport and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash.

News.Az