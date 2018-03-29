Armenia to receive arms from Russia within framework of new defense loan

Russia will supply weapons to Armenia this year, and along the lines of a new $100-million defense loan.

“The [arms] supply is scheduled for 2018,” Vladimir Drozhzhov, Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of Russia noted, in particular.

News.Az

