Armenia to receive arms from Russia within framework of new defense loan
Russia will supply weapons to Armenia this year, and along the lines of a new $100-million defense loan.
“The [arms] supply is scheduled for 2018,” Vladimir Drozhzhov, Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of Russia noted, in particular.
