Armenia tortures political prisoners

Armenian Ombudsman's office receives news on political prisoners, Arayik Khandoyan, Areg Kyureghyan, Mxitar Avetisyan, Smbat Barsegyan and Gagik Yegiazaryan.

Solicitors of those political prisoners said in their statement.

They say, those people are being tortured and exposed to pressures by the Armenian government.

Note, those prisoners were arrested in relation to events on July 17.

News.Az

