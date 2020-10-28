Yandex metrika counter

Armenia tries to divert attention from its war crimes by spreading disinformation – Azerbaijani MoD

Armenian media reports on the alleged shelling of a maternity hospital in Khankendi by the Azerbaijan Army are deliberate misinformation, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said Wednesday.

By spreading this information, the Armenian side is trying to divert the attention from the recent war crimes committed in Azerbaijan’s Barda city, which resulted in numerous casualties, the ministry noted.


