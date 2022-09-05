Armenia troops again fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Kalbajar

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of September 4-5, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Ashaghi Shorzha and Yukhari Shorzha settlements of the Basarkechar region of the state border using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the directions of the Yellija and Zivel settlements of the Kalbajar region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Adequate retaliatory measures were taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

