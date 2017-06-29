Yandex metrika counter

Armenia-Turkey border hit by 3-point earthquake

Armenia-Turkey border hit by 3-point earthquake

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 15 km north of the village of Aragatsavan on the Armenian-Turkish border at a depth of 10 kilometers.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 points was registered at the Armenia-Turkey border at 10:42 local time, Armenian emergency situations ministry said, AzVision.az reports.

The seismic activity measured magnitude 4 at the epicenter.

News.Az


