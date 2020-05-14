Azerbaijani official: Armenia undermines OSCE MG co-chairs’ work with its war-mongering rhetoric

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia undermines the work of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs with its war-mongering rhetoric, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration told EURACTIV.

Hajiyev regretted the lack of constructive actions by Yerevan to move forward the negotiations. “Armenia is backtracking on the negotiations process”, he said.

The official said the only way was to resolve the conflict step-by-step, starting with the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the withdrawal of Armenia’s troops and the return all displaced people.

He noted that the recent so-called “elections” held in Nagorno-Karabakh once again demonstrated that the illegal regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is nothing but a criminal entity, a part of the mafia-sort fights among the political leadership in Armenia.

Hajiev added that it was a well-established tradition to exploit silver mines in Nagorno-Karabakh and illegally export the metal, while the money received was used to finance what he said were obscure activities of the political leadership of Armenia.

News.Az