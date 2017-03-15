Armenia uses water reserves of Sarsang Reservoir as a tool of political threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sarsang Reservoir has become dilapidated in the wake of Armenia’s aggression.

Demand of population for drinking water and the needs of agriculture in Azerbaijan are not met by domestic sources and about 70 percent of potable water is formed outside the country, chairman of Azersu OJSC Gorkhmaz Huseynov said at the FirstBaku International Water Week”, organized under the slogan “Water is not only the source of life but life itself”, APA reports.

According to him, those waters enter Azerbaijan after being polluted and threat living word: “As you know, in the countries locating in the river basins there are some problems in preservation and usage of water reserves, integrated management of water reserves. Azerbaijan internationally and bilaterally makes efforts to solve these problems. Bilateral contract has been signed with Russia in connection with Samur River. A contract was signed with Iran on construction of Khudaferin and Giz galasi hydropower plants over Araz River. At the same time, Azerbaijan is working on bilateral contract with Georgia on management of Kur River”.

He noted that Azerbaijan joined several international conventions in management of water reserves, environment and ecology spheres: “Azerbaijan is the only country ratified Helsinki convention on transborder waters among the countries situated in Kur-Araz rivers basin. Our country has also approved the Paris Agreement of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Despite the works carried out in ecology and environmental protection within the international organizations, Armenia is violating international laws. Sarsang Reservoir has become dilapidated in the wake of Armenia’s aggression and its water reserves are used as a means of political threat. Azerbaijani side many times raised a question in the international relations in this regard and expressed its concern. The resolution called “Intentional deprivation of water for residents of the frontline areas of Azerbaijan” adopted by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on January 26, 2016 emphasises the need for global management of the use and upkeep of the Sarsang water resources, with international supervision of the irrigation canals, the Sarsang and Madagiz dams, and calls on the Armenian authorities to cease the use of water resources as a political tool”.

Huseynov noted that referring to 1966 Helsinki Rules on the Uses of the Waters of International Rivers and the 2004 Berlin Rules on Water Resources that resolution says that Armenia creates humanitarian and ecological problems for Azerbaijani citizens: “International organizations demanded Armenia to leave Azerbaijan’s occupied territories and cease the use of water resources of Sarsang Reservoir as a political tool”. Moreover, the Metsamor station, of which lifespan expired in 2010, is a threat to protection of stability in the region.”

News.Az

