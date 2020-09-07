Armenia violated ceasefire 50 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated the ceasefire 50 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

Armenian armed forces, located in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Chambarak region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan villages of Tovuz region and in Garaveliler village of Gadabay region.

The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

