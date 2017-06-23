Armenia violates ceasefire 117 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 117 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azer

Armenians were using large-caliber machine guns and a 60-mm mortar.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kamarli and Gizilhajili villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district, as well as in the Berkaber village of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Aghdam, Kokhanabi, Aghbulag and Munjuglu villages of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Mosesgekh and Aygedzor villages and on nameless heights of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Zamanli village of Azerbaijan’s Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of the Tartar district, Taghibayli, Javahirli, Garagashli, Shirvanli, Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Ashagi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of the Fuzuli district, Nuzgar village of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights in the Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az