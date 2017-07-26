Armenia violates ceasefire 128 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 128 times throughout the day.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Aygeovit, Paravakar villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Gaymagli, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam village of Tovuz region, in Zamanli village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Javahirli, Garagashli, Yusifjanlı, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

News.Az

