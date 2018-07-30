Armenia violates ceasefire 83 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 83 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Ministry of Defence told APA on July 29.

Armenian armed forces, located in Berdavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located, in Bala Jafarli village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam village of Tovuz region, in Goyali, Zamanly villages of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Nemirli, Shuraabad, Abdinli, Kangarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.

News.Az

News.Az