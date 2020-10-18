Yandex metrika counter

Armenia violates ceasefire regime on state border with Azerbaijan

Armenia tried to aggravate the situation on the state border with Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Armenia’s armed forces, using large-caliber weapons, fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Gadabay district from Armenia’s Chemberek district and the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Tovuz district from Armenia’s Berd district.


