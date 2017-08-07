Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces 146 times violated the ceasefire in various directions along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports that Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Paravakar villages and on nameless heights of Ijevan region, in Chinari and Aygedzor villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region opened to fire at the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Kamarli, Gaymagli, Gushchu Ayrim and Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, in Goyali and Zamanli villages and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashli, Yusifjanlı and Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar and Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

News.Az

News.Az