Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 107 times

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 107 times throughout the day, using sniper rifles, the Defense Ministry said on Sept.5.

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Barekamavan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan district, on nameless hills in Ijevan district, in Nerkin Karmiraghbur, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd district and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk district subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Jafarli, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh district, in Alibeyli, Aghdam, Asrik Jirdakhan, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz district and on nameless hills in Gadabay district.



The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarymja villages of Terter district, Bash Garvand, Abdinli, Garagashly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend district, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli district and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil district, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Fuzuli districts.

