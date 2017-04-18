Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 119 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have 119 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told APA on April 18

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan, Shavarshavan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, Berkaber, Paravakar villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located Kemerli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili, Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Kokhanebi, Munjuglu villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Javahirli, Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz and Ashaghi Veyselli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.



News.Az

