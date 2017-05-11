Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 120 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 120 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, the Defense Ministry told APA on May 11.

Armenian armed forces, located in Vazashen, Berkaber villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan district, in Aygedzor, Chinari villages of Berd district and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk district fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Bala Jafarli, Gizilhajili villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh district, in Munjuglu, Agbulag, Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz district, on nameless hills in Gadabay district.



The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter district, Garagashli, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend district, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli district and Mehdili village of Jabrayil district, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts.

News.Az

