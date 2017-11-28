Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 122 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 122 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azer

The Azerbaijani army positions in Bala Jafarli village and on nameless hills in Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in Aygeovit village and on nameless hills in Ijevan district.



Meanwhile, the Armenian army positions located in Chinari village of Berd district opened fire at the Azerbaijani army positions located in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz district.



The Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights in Gadabay district were also shelled from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights in Armenia’s Krasnoselsk district.



The Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the positions located in the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter district, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend district, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil district, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend districts.

News.Az

News.Az