Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 128 times

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 128 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, the Defense Ministry said on August 15.

The positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa district, in Hajialili, Aghdam, Kokhanebi villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz district, Goyali and Zamanly villages of Gadabay district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions in Paravakar village of Ijevan district, in Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd district and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk district.



The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter district, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend district, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil district, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli districts.

