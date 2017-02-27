Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 129 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces have 129 times violated the ceasefire using 60mm and 82mm mortars (9 shells) and large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed units stationed in Paravakar village of Armenia’s Ijevan district, on nameless heights and in Voskevan, Shavarshavan, Dovekh villages of Noyemberyan district, opened fire at the positions of Azerbaijani armed forces located in Kohnegishlag, Gushchu Ayrim, Farahli and Kamarli villages and on nameless heights of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.



Meanwhile, Azerbaijani army positions located in Munjuglu, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz district came under fire from Armenian positions located in Aygedzor and Chinari villages of Berd district.



Azerbaijani army positions came under fire from Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter district, Garagashli, Sarijali, Namirli, Marzili, Javahirli villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand district, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Ashagi Veyselli villages of Fuzuli district, Mehdili village of Jabrayil district, as well as on nameless heights of Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts.

Adequate response measures have been taken by Azerbaijani military units in accordance with the operating conditions.

News.Az

