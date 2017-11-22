Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 138 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s armed forces have 138 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops over the past 24 hours, using lar

The Azerbaijani army positions in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa district, in Kamarli, Gaymagli, Mazam, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in Voskevan village and on nameless heights in Noyemberyan district, in Berkaber, Paravakar village of Ijevan district.



Meanwhile, Armenia's armed units stationed in Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd district opened fire at the Azerbaijani army positions located in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz district.



The Azerbaijani army positions in Goyali, Zamanli villages and on nameless heights in Gadabay district were also shelled from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights in Armenia’s Krasnoselsk district.



The Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter district, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend district, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil district, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend districts.

News.Az

