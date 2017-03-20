Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 143 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 143 times violated the ceasefire in various directions along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Arm

Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Shavarshavan, Voskevan, Barekamavan, Berdavan, Dovekh villages and in nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari, Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Aygedzor, villages and in nameless hills in Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili, Farahli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gaymagli, Kamarli villages and in nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu, Alibeyli, Kokhanebi villages and in nameless hills in Tovuz region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Yarimja, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Garagashli, Bash Garvend, Marzili, Namirli, Shikhlar, Shirvanli, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Ashaghi Veysalli, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli and Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

News.Az