Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times

Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have 24 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Oct. 13.

Armenia’s armed units, stationed on nameless hills in Ijevan region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region opened fire the at positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region and in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

Positions of the Azerbaijani army were also shelled from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Kangarli, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.

