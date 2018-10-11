Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces used heavy machine guns

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have 25 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Oct. 11.

Armenian armed forces were using heavy machine guns.

Armenian armed units, stationed in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghdam village and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also shelled from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Garagashly, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.

News.Az

