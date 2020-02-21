Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 29 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 29 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using sniper rifles.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Aygeovit villages of Ijevan region, in Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Terter region.

