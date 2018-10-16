Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 29 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia continues breaking the ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have 29 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, using heavy machine guns, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Oct. 19.

Armenian armed units, stationed on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also shelled from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

News.Az

