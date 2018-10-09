Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 30 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Oct. 9.

Positions of the Azerbaijani army were shelled from the Armenian army’s positions located near the occupied Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.

