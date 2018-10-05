Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia continue breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 30 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Oct. 5.

Armenia’s armed units, stationed on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Paravakar villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also shelled from Armenian army’s positions located near the occupied Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

News.Az

