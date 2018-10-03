Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have 30 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

Armenian armed untis, stationed in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Mazam, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Garaveliler village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Oct. 3.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also shelled from Armenian army’s positions located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.

News.Az

News.Az