Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 39 times using howitzers

Armenian armed forces continue violating ceasefire.

Armenian armed forces have 38 times violated the ceasefire using 60mm and 82mm mortars, large-caliber machine guns and 122mm howitzers along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops over the last 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Feb.8.

Armenian armed units stationed in Barekamavan village of Armenia’s Noyemberyan district opened fire at the positions of Azerbaijani armed forces located in Gaymagli village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani army positions located in Alibeyli village of Tovuz district came under fire from Armenian positions located in Aygepar village of Berd district.

Azerbaijani army positions located on nameless heights of Gadabay district were also shelled from Armenian positions located on nameless uplands of Krasnoselsk district.

Azerbaijani army positions came under fire from Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Chilaburt village of Terter district, Shikhlar, Bash Gervend, Yusifjanli, Sarijali villages of Aghdam district, Ashagi Seyidahmedli village of Terter district, Mehdili village of Jabrayil district, as well as on nameless heights of Goranboy, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts.

