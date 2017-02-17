Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 40 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenians continue violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire 40 times using 60mm and 82mm mortars and grenade launchers along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops over the last 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Feb.17.



Armenian armed units stationed in Voskevan village of Armenia’s Noyemberyan district opened fire at the positions of Azerbaijani armed forces located in Gushchu Ayrim village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.



Meanwhile, Azerbaijani army positions located in Alibeyli village of Tovuz district came under fire from Armenian positions located in Mosesgekh village of Berd district.



Azerbaijani army positions came under fire from Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh village of Terter district, Marzili village of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand district, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz and Ashagi Seyidahmedli villages of Fuzuli district, Mehdili village of Jabrayil district as well as on nameless heights of Goranboy, Terter, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts.

Adequate response measures have been taken by Azerbaijani military units in accordance with the operating conditions.

News.Az

News.Az