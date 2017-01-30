Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 7 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenians have violated ceasefire with Azerbaijan 7 times.

Armenian armed forces have 7 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops over the last 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Jan.30.



Azerbaijani army positions located in Alibeyli and Kokhanebi villages of Tovuz district came under fire from Armenian positions located in Aygepar and Chinari villages of Berd district.



Meanwhile, Azerbaijani army positions came under fire from Armenian positions located on nameless heights of occupied Fuzuli district.

News.Az

