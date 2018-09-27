Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 79 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces used heavy machine guns

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have 79 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Sept. 27.

Armenian armed forces were using heavy machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi village of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also shelled from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Shirvanly, Kangarli, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

News.Az

