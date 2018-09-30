Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 80 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia again broke ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have 80 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Sept. 30.

Armenian armed units, stationed on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ashaghy Eskipara, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also shelled from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Shirvanly, Kangarli, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions.

News.Az

